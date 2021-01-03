Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and $14,502.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

