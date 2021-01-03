Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $23,222.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

