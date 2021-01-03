CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $107,203.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.