CryptoPing Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $58,506.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

