CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $109,340.31 and $968.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.