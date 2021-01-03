Curio (CUR) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $72,195.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

