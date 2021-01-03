CUTcoin Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $20,493.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,045,372 coins and its circulating supply is 125,045,372 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

