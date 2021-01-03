CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 82.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

