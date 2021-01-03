CyberFM (CYFM) Hits Market Cap of $523,088.78

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded down 93.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, CyberFM has traded up 354.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberFM token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberFM has a total market cap of $523,088.78 and $93.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About CyberFM

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm . CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

