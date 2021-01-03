CyberVein Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. CyberVein has a market cap of $125.65 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

