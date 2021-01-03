DAO.Casino Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,442.57 or 0.97760152 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

