DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $198,412.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

