Datacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,352.87 and $233.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001329 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.