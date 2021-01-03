DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

