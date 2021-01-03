Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Market Cap Hits $19,299.78

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $19,299.78 and approximately $113.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

