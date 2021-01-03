DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,446.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $161,446.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001414 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,395,225 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

