DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $341,132.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001320 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,394,877 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

