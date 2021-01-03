DEEX (DEEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,173.25

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $129,173.25 and $1,334.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001558 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004549 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000925 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

