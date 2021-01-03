DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $763,344.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00011436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and $763,344.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

