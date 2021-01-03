DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $72,990.62

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 89.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $72,990.62 and $97.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00032965 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001433 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020613 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003076 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

