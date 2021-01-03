Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.55

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $200,639.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,276,256 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

