Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $23,850.65 and approximately $15,730.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,178.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.27 or 0.02969623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00479123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.01268887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00419012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00179112 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

