Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dether has a total market capitalization of $730,146.33 and approximately $1,841.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded 113.2% higher against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

