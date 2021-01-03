Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $244,014.31 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Devery has a total market cap of $244,014.31 and approximately $19,336.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

