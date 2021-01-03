DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.0860 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $78,766.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,042,403 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

