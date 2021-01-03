DIA (DIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.39 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

