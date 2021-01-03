Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00006124 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $7,036.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00118444 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,559,819 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

