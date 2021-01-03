DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $66.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.38 million and the highest is $79.97 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $237.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $304.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $320.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.90 million, with estimates ranging from $427.27 million to $603.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Compass Point began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

