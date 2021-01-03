Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce sales of $40.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.32 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

