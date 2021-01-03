Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $933,622.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00433187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.