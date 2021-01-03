DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 9% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $87,310.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00422494 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,635,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,805,031 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

