Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00299068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.26 or 0.02070548 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

