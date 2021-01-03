Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Hits $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

