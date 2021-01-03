Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55,175.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $55,175.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $63.38 or 0.00190137 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

