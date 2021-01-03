DigixDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,572.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $187.70 or 0.00570562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $82,572.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 131,664 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

