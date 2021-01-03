Dinero (DIN) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Dinero has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $1,188.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

