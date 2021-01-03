DMM: Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.21 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

