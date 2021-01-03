Dock Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $10.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

