DODO (DODO) Tops One Day Volume of $210,083.00

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, DODO has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $210,083.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.