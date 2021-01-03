DragonVein Market Cap Reaches $7.60 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $17.95 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.01176720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00209870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.