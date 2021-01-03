DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

