DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $369,036.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

