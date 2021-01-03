DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.