DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $685,967.85 and $3,404.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.