DubaiCoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $765,937.29 and approximately $4,053.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

