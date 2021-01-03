Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $816,360.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

