Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $622,806.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00304678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.02100967 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

