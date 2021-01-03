Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post sales of $145.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.33 million to $148.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $571.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.31 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

