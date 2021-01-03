EBCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $848,940.88 and approximately $87.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

