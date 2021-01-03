eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $170,361.97

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $170,361.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

